Man killed 16 years after love marriage

LAHORE: A man killed his brother-in-law over contracting love marriage with his sister 16 years back in the Shalimar police limits on Monday.

Police have removed the body to morgue. The victim has been identified as Nadeem, a resident of Gul Bahar Colony. He contracted love marriage with one Nighat 16 years back and he had four children from her. Nighat’s brother nursed a grudge against Nadeem. On the day of the incident, accused Saeed-ur-Rehman visited the home of her sister.

As the couple slept, he opened fire at Nadeem leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. A case has been registered against the accused person on the complaint of victim’s brother Qurban Ali while the accused person is at large.

Boy drowns: A 14-year-old boy drowned in the River Ravi in the Sandah police limits on Monday. Rescuers fished out the body and handed it over to victim’s family.

The victim has been identified as Ibrar, a resident of Band Road. Police quoted the family of the victim as saying that he had left the house along with his two friends for swimming in the river. He went into the deep water and drowned. Locals informed police at Rescue 15. Rescuers reached the scene and started rescue operation. They managed to recover the body.

ACCIDENTS: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 850 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 976 were injured.

Out of the injured, 582 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 381 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

procession: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG BA Nasir and DIG Operations Lahore Shehzad Akbar visited the main route of procession of 10th Muharram. SP city Ahsan Saifullah, DSP Noulakha Atif Miraj, Agha Shah Hussain and administration were also there. CCPO and DIG Ops visited different important locations of the route.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir said on this occasion that Lahore Police would provide foolproof security to main procession of 10th Muharram.

Mobile phone service on the route will be suspended. Aerial surveillance will be ensured on 10th Muharram. All activity of main procession of 10th Muharram will be monitored through CCTV cameras. No irrelevant person will be allowed to enter main procession on 10th Muharram.