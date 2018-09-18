Former Ipswich and England defender Kevin Beattie dies at 64

LONDON: Former Ipswich Town and England central defender Kevin Beattie has died aged 64, the player’s family announced Sunday.

Beattie, born in Carlisle, northern England, became a key member of the successful Ipswich side under future England manager Bobby Robson that won the FA Cup in 1978.Beattie also won nine caps for England, scoring one goal, in a career cut short by injury.

Beattie’s death was announced by BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy, who wrote on Twitter: “It is with much sadness that I have to confirm the death in the early hours of this morning of my dear friend and @BBCSuffolk co-host Kevin Beattie.

“Kevin was undoubtedly the greatest ever @Official_ITFC Town player and his family have asked me to make the announcement.”Ipswich added their own tribute, saying: “We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of Town legend Kevin Beattie at the age of 64. The thoughts of everybody at #itfc are with Kevin’s family & friends at this very difficult time. The Beat. Thank you.”

Beattie missed Ipswich’s victory in the 1981 UEFA Cup final because of injury but was finally awarded a winner’s medal in 2008 following a petition organised by Rob Finch, the ghostwriter of his autobiography.Ipswich, who now play in English football’s second-tier Championship, have announced there will be a minute’s applause in honour of Beattie before their home game against Brentford at Portman Road on Tuesday.