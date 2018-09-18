Tue September 18, 2018
AFP
September 18, 2018

Croatia beat USA to set up Davis Cup final with France

ZADAR, Croatia: Croatia will meet France in the Davis Cup final after defeating the United States 3-2 as Borna Coric triumphed in the decisive match here on Sunday.

Coric defeated Davis Cup debutant Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1, 6-3 to end a thrilling fightback by the Americans over the weekend.Croatia will play in their third final in November, after winning the 2005 title and losing in 2016 to Argentina.

They also faced France in the final of this summer’s football World Cup, with Les Bleus winning 4-2.“This is the most special day in my life,” Coric, the world number 18, told reporters as local media hailed him as a “hero”.

“I had bigger victories, but this feeling cannot be compared to any other, when the whole nation stands behind you,” the 21-year-old Croat added.“Now we have a ‘Dream Team’,” Croatia coach Zeljko Krajan said.Looking ahead to the final against France, Krajan said that the “goal is that everyone remains healthy”.

“We have good quality and good chances (to win)”, he said.“France are strong... Davis Cup defending champions. But, we will get our chances and we should believe we will use them.”Croatia have now beaten the US in all five of their Davis Cup meetings.

“I’m very proud of my boys,” US coach Jim Courier said.Coric’s victory followed Sam Querrey’s surprise 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/6), 6-3, 6-4 win over world number six Marin Cilic in Sunday’s first match which hauled the visitors level at 2-2.

“I was more nervous in this match than the first day. I had difficulties to find a rhythm... My game was not at the top level,” a visibly unhappy Cilic told reporters.Both Cilic and Coric had won their singles matches on Friday, before the US cut Croatia’s lead to 2-1 as Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison beat Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in a dramatic doubles rubber on Saturday.

Comments

