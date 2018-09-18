Pakistan among the top in terms of PSA membership

KARACHI: Pakistan has become the third biggest country to have international squash players registered with Professional Squash Association (PSA).

According to PSA’s latest Players Update, their membership has gone up from 823 (548 men, 275 women) at the end of 2015 to 939 (643 men, 296 women) in August 2018.

“Over 70 countries are represented on the PSA World Ranking with England (115 players), Egypt (81 players), Pakistan (72 players), Australia (52 players), United States (47 players) and Malaysia (both 45 players) featuring the most players,” stated PSA.

But Sindh Squash Association (SSA) secretary Amir Khan says these numbers do not present the real picture. “Given that squash in Pakistan has been on a decline for the past 18 years or so, there’s little hope from any of our top players to win international tournaments or regaining the prestigious British Open, World Open or other major titles,” he told ‘The News’.

“Our players now usually suffer defeats in the first or the second rounds in major international tournaments. For such poor results, their coaches are equally responsible,” he added.The SSA secretary alleged that most of Pakistan’s wins in junior international circuit were achieved by overage players.

“Consequently when they appear in professional squash contests, they simply fail. Since 2005 no Pakistani player has won British Junior title. Since 1986, no Pakistani player has won World Junior title,” Amir said.

He alleged that Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) did not try to set up its own system and build infrastructure. “PIA closed its team after which Pakistan’s decline in squash gathered speed,” said Amir.

Another reason, he added, was that most of PSF’s secretaries did not have enough knowledge of squash. “The use of support services such as strength training, mental training, lab and field tests and diet and nutrition are at a minimum,” Amir stated. Moreover, he added, most of the players come from a few families and this was because of lack of public facilities.

“Most of the top ranking events in the country have been won by Farhan Mehboob, the senior most player, for last two years. It shows that no work has been done for young squash players,” said Amir.

He said many of Pakistan’s players used to go to Malaysia and the Malaysians used to watch them in awe. “But, they embarked on a systematic and structured junior development programmes. Today, they have such outstanding players as Beng Hee and Azlan,” said Amir.

Given the scenario, he added, there was an urgent need for a foreign coach, preferably from Egypt, which has emerged as one of the leading nations in squash.

He added that the Egyptian Squash Federation has taken the game to the grassroots level as well as to educational institutions.“Pakistan needs to do the same. All we need is to reproduce this concept,” said Amir.