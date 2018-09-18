Spurs face crunch time in bid to shed nearly-men label

LONDON: Tottenham open their Champions League campaign at Inter Milan on Tuesday bidding to banish the growing belief that they lack the steel to win major silverware.

Packed with dynamic young stars and well drilled by charismatic manager Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham appear to have all the ingredients required for a winning recipe.

Having nine Tottenham players among the four World Cup semi-finalists, a group that does not include key players Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min, underlines just how potent their squad should be.

Yet since Pochettino took charge in May 2014, Tottenham have proved English football’s ultimate tease.Without silverware since the 2008 League Cup, Tottenham are in danger of becoming European football’s nearly men, a predicament that has raised the stakes for Pochettino and his players.

At an age when Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola were already well established as managerial titans, the 46-year-old Pochettino is still waiting for his first trophy.

Crumbling in the face of adversity has been a Tottenham trademark for decades and, while Pochettino has done much to raise standards at the north London club, he is yet to eradicate their tendency to repeatedly snatch failure from the jaws of success.

In the 2015-16 season, Pochettino had Tottenham positioned as the most likely challengers to surprise leaders Leicester, only for a pair of damaging draws against West Brom and Chelsea to kill off their challenge.

A year later, Spurs were breathing down Chelsea’s neck in the final weeks of the season, but one unexplainable tame loss at West Ham allowed their London rivals to pull away.Compounding Pochettino’s misery that season was Tottenham’s failure to make it out of their Champions League group and an FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea.

Manchester City’s blistering form rendered all challengers irrelevant last season, but Spurs still managed to squander two opportunities to make a statement.Having overpowered holders Real Madrid in the group stage, they looked set for another impressive Champions League scalp after securing a 2-2 draw in their last-16 first leg at Juventus.

However, despite taking the lead in the return leg, Pochettino’s team allowed Juventus to score two late goals that ended their European ambitions.That frustrating setback was compounded by their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United — once again Tottenham led, only to limply surrender the initiative.

Entering this season with the exact same cast of players — there were no signings partly due to the financial constraints of a delayed new stadium — has left Pochettino with his hands tied and the results have been entirely predictable.

