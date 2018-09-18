Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
September 18, 2018

‘Anderson knows England dressing room will never be the same’

LONDON: Michael Vaughan fears that Alastair Cook’s Test retirement could trigger an exodus of England’s remaining senior players, in the wake of James Anderson’s emotional farewell to his “best mate” at The Oval last week.

Anderson had seemed on the brink of tears in the immediate aftermath of England’s victory in the fifth Test against India, as he acknowledged the end of Cook’s 12-year England career - a stint that included 130 shared appearances in the same Test team.

And while Vaughan believes that even this England team will one day be saying “Alastair Who?” as they find new men to replace Cook at the top of the order, he added that Anderson’s emotions reflected the fact that life for him personally in that dressing room will never be the same again.

“I thought Jimmy was more emotional than Alastair,” Vaughan told ESPNcricinfo at a Laureus event at The Oval. “[Cook] was as cool as ice. How he coped with the week, and just watched the ball and reacted, is how he coped throughout his career. Many cricketers get affected by the external messages, he just controlled what he can control. But you could see the true light of Jimmy Anderson,” Vaughan added.

“On the pitch you see him as a grumpy bugger, he doesn’t smile a great deal, he gets into the odd confrontation - which I like - but off the field he’s a normal human being which came across at The Oval.”

