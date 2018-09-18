Asad scores double ton, Khurram gets run out at 199

KARACHI: Asad Shafiq scored a sparkling double century to help SNGPL score a mammoth total of 591 for four, gaining a lead of 483 runs against Islamabad on the second day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Diamond Ground, Islamabad, on Monday.

Test cricketer Asad struck 19 boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 221. He got ample support from Iftikhar Ahmed (113) and Mohammad Rizwan (109 not out). At National Stadium, Khurram Manzoor was unlucky as he got run out at 199 as Karachi Whites reached 427 for four in response to ZTBL’s 207, a lead of 220 runs. Khurram struck 30 fours in his 204-ball innings. Fellow opener Omair bin Yousuf scored 135.

At Pindi Stadium, Toseeq Shah picked five wickets to help Rawalpindi dismiss PTV for a mere 116 in response to the hosts’ 392. Aamer Jamal was PTV’s highest scorer with 48 runs. At Multan Stadium, SSGC were set a target of 154 by Multan. Having conceded 27 runs lead, Multan were bowled out for 180 in their second innings. Khalilullah was their top scorer with 54 runs.

Lahore Blues were in deep trouble, having lost six wickets for just 110 in response to WAPDA’s 326 at LCCA Ground, Lahore. Khalid Usman took three wickets. Lahore Blues responded strongly to HBL’s 386, reaching 180 for two at Gaddafi stadium, Lahore. Opener Ali Rafiq was not out on 96. Anas Mahmood scored 63.

Earlier, Zohaib Khan and Rameez Aziz scored 69 and 53, respectively, to help HBL post a big total in their first innings.

Lahore Blues’ Saif-ur-Rehman got four wickets. At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Peshawar defeated NBP by eight wickets. NBP, who had conceded 21 runs lead, were bowled out for a mere 88 in their second innings. Mir Hamza was their top scorer with 25 runs. Nasir Ahmed got five wickets.

Peshawar scored the required 68 runs for the loss of two wickets. NBP perished for 106 in their first innings. Peshawar were all out for 127 in response. At Abbottabad Stadium, FATA were in a spot of bother as they lost four wickets for 60 runs after getting a five-run lead over KRL. KRL managed 248 in their first innings in response to FATA’s 253.