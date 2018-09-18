Tue September 18, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Sarfraz urges Pakistan to raise game for India clash

DUBAI: Such is the format of the Asia Cup that Pakistan could play India three times in the six-nation contest.

But that hasn’t deterred Sarfraz Ahmed from asking his players to rise up and give their best to draw first blood when the two sides meet here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (tomorrow).

So transfixed his Sarfraz on Wednesday’s game that he wasn’t happy with Pakistan’s eight-wicket win against Hong Kong on Sunday night.In fact the Pakistan captain stressed that his players will have to improve in different areas to be able to tame India, whom they comfortably thrashed in the ICC Champions Trophy final in England last year.

“As a captain, I saw a couple of things which we should work on. For us to go the distance in the tournament, we should have won this game (against Hong Kong) by nine or 10 wickets,” he said.

“We also need to ball better with the new ball. We need to get early wickets with the new ball. It didn’t swing for us with the new ball, that is alarming for us.“We will work on it in our next practice session. It’s a good win but to win against India we have to be at our best in all the three departments,” he said.

Left-arm pacer Usman Khan was the star performer for Pakistan and was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for picking up three wickets in an over that helped Pakistan bowl out Hong Kong for a paltry 116.

Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, scoring 120 for 2 in 23.4 overs.“When I came to bowl in the first spell, I tried to pick wickets with the new ball, but luck was not with me. In the second spell, I got the ball to reverse swing and I managed to take wickets,” Usman said.

Usman, however, was pulled out midway through his eighth over and hobbled off the ground raising fitness concerns.However, the 24-year-old said it was a case of minor bleeding which he suffered after slipping on the field.

“It’s alright. I was bleeding from my feet but all is fine right now. I just slipped a little bit so I thought it would be safe to get it checked,” he said.Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath blamed his batsmen for not being able to put enough runs on the board.

“Lots of soft dismissals. 120 (116) was not enough. It was a good wicket. Credit goes to the Pakistan bowlers,” he said.“Our off-spinners are top class, but we just didn’t have enough runs on the board. I think early on, it swung a bit, there was a bit of bounce.

“We got through the start, but we couldn’t convert it. One fifty-run partnership is not enough to post a good total.” —with inputs from agencies

Today’s Fixture Hong Kong vs India 4:30 pm PST

