Czech police officers charged with torture

PRAGUE: Two Czech officers are facing criminal charges after allegedly torturing a Roma suspect during questioning, an office investigating crimes committed by police said on Monday. "The man who was being questioned was first subject to vulgar insults and coercion," the General Inspection of Security Forces said on its website.

"Then he was hit on the face with an open palm before being subject to further vulgar insults and aggressive coercion. This all was meant to obtain a confession in an illegal manner." Czech media reported that the officers had been questioning a 32-year-old handcuffed Roma man.

"The man subsequently confessed to an act that he did not commit," said the inspectors. They added that the crime in question, the nature of which was not made public, was committed this month in the southern Czech city of Ceske Budejovice. If convicted, the two officers face up to eight years in prison, they added. The Czech Republic, an EU country of 10.6 million, has a Roma community estimated to number between 250,000 and 300,000.