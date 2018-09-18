Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

World

AFP
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Swiss open rape case against Tariq Ramadan

GENEVA: Prosecutors in Geneva have opened a rape and sexual misconduct investigation against Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan, who has been detained in France since February on separate rape charges, Swiss media reported late on Sunday.

The Tribune de Geneve newspaper quoted Geneva’s prosecutor’s office spokesman Henri Della Casa as saying that authorities had decided to open a formal criminal inquiry into allegations that Ramadan raped a woman in a Geneva hotel in 2008.

"I confirm the opening of an inquiry," the paper quoted Della Casa as saying, a key step that indicated the authorities believed the allegations merit further investigation.

The accuser lodged her complaint in April. "The prosecutors and Geneva police have worked quickly and worked well," Romain Jordan, the lawyer representing Ramadan’s Swiss accuser, told AFP in an email.

He described the decision to open a criminal inquiry as "a major advance" that "demonstrates the seriousness of the allegations made by our client." Ramadan, a Swiss citizen whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood movement, has not yet been interviewed by Swiss prosecutors.

Jordan said that following the opening of a criminal case, Swiss investigators will now have to travel to France to hear Ramadan’s side of the alleged rape. The 56-year-old scholar, a prominent and controversial figure within Islam, has denied criminal wrongdoing in connection with the French charges.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook