Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

World

AFP
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Researchers turn to oysters as pollution-tracking sentinels

ARCACHON, France: French researchers hoping to get an early warning on pollution in the ocean have found an unlikely ally in a mollusc more often destined for the dinner table.

Their findings reveal that much like canaries in a coal mine, oysters stationed near offshore oil platforms can detect minute amounts of hydrocarbons as each one constantly filters dozens of gallons of water every day.

That could alert scientists to tiny infrastructure cracks before they become catastrophic oil spills that threaten wildlife and coastal communities. Attached to rocks or other supports, oysters are ideal for nearly real-time analysis because "they have nothing to do except notice the surrounding noises and temperature and light variations," said Jean-Charles Massabuau, a researcher at France’s CNRS scientific institute.

Working with the University of Bordeaux, he has been developing processes for measuring an oyster’s reactions to exposure to oil and natural gas in the water since 2011 alongside biologists, mathematicians and computer specialists.

The bivalve "is perfectly made for sampling the quality of the water it filters all day long" as it reacts almost instantly to the slightest amount of oil, Massabuau said.

To study the reactions, he and his team have come up with an electrically isolated aquarium using concrete and plastic foam blocks, old bicycle tube tires and tennis balls at the world’s second-oldest marine research station, on the Bay of Arcachon in southwest France.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook