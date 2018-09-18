Abid Boxer’s bail extended

LAHORE: An additional district and session’s court on Monday extended interim bail of Abid Boxer by September 27. Earlier on July 20, Abid Boxer was given interim bail in 10 cases, including two robbery cases and a murder case, after he submitted surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each. As per counsel of Abid Boxer, his client had been named in 10 different cases related to kidnapping and attempted murder. He said the cases against his client were false and his client was ready to cooperate with investigations. The counsel implored the court to extend the bail of his client. The court after hearing plea of the counsel extended interim bail of Boxer by September 27.