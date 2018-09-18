Tue September 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

KPEC files Rs212m reference against officials

PESHAWAR: Amid the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s move to abolish the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (KPEC), it has filed the second reference of Rs212 million against three officials of Elementary Education Foundation Peshawar in the special Ehtesab Court after the decision.

As per the official communiqué, KPEC filed the reference against Deputy Managing Director Javed Iqbal, Finance Director Fazal Naeem and Training Coordinator Shafiqur Rehman of the Elementary Education Foundation Peshawar.

The commission filed the reference after investigation, in which it was claimed that the officials had allegedly embezzled the fund in the Rukhana Pakhtunkhwa Talimee Programme’s project of the Elementary Education Foundation.

The commission claimed that it had collected proofs about embezzlement of funds in the project. It said the accused had produced wrong data of the students before the chairman and board of directors and embezzled the fund for getting the approval of the fund in the name of their near and dears.

In 2011/12, the Elementary Education Foundation piloted the Rukhana Pakhtunkhwa Talimee Programme to support middle and high school students attending low-cost private schools. To encourage children to continue their education where no government middle or high schools are present, the EEF is providing a per-student subsidy to the school ranging from Rs330 to Rs1650 per month in both girls and boys schools.

On September 11, the KPEC had filed a reference of Rs50 million in Ehtesab Court against senior government drug analyst Muhammad Khalid and three other accused for their alleged crime to declare the standard Interferon injections for free treatment of poor hepatitis-C patients as sub-standard through a conspiracy with private medicine company.

It said the accused had caused a loss of Rs50 million to the provincial exchequer and deprived hundreds of hepatitis-C patients of free treatment and this benefited the accused up to Rs80 million.

The KPEC revealed that the other three accused were Usman Waheed, chief executive of BF BioSciences Limited Lahore, Director Ajmal Nasir and production manager Shamsul Arifeen.

Comments

