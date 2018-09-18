Tue September 18, 2018
National

APP
September 18, 2018

Illegal development major source of polluting streams: MCI

Islamabad: Kutchi Abadis (slum areas) and Illegal development are the major source polluting streams and nullahs by disposing off their garbage and sewerage directly into them.

Senior officials of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) told APP that illegal sewerage connections and its disposal into the streams and nullahs is being dealt by issuing notices and chalans.

A fresh survey of entire sewerage network including main trunk sewerage line of all the sectors have been carried out to know the damaged chocked portion and points of sewerage network contaminating the streams and nullahs.

The officials further said that case for allocation of funds has already been considered by the government through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) scheme for rehabilitation and up-gradation of sewerage network.

They further said in this connection, PC-1 has been prepared and submitted to the ministry of Interior for approval from competent forum. The official said that modern machinery will be procured from the allocated funds for the maintenance of sewerage network.

Presently, the sewerage system comprising of 752 kilometers in federal capital. Directorate of Sanitation MCI is responsible for General cleaning and providing sanitation services to the residents of federal capital.

