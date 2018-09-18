Tue September 18, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Firing in judicial Complex: KP lawyers boycotting courts

PESHAWAR: The legal fraternity of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday observed a complete strike against the recent firing incident inside the Peshawar Judicial Complex in which three people, including a senior lawyer, were injured. The lawyers boycotted the court proceedings across the province on the call of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Peshawar High Court Bar Association.

Three people, including a lawyer, were injured on Saturday when an armed man opened fire at the premises of the Peshawar Judicial Complex. The police said the accused Saeedullah opened fire on Lal Sher, injuring him and his counsel Yousaf Riaz. A boy serving tea at Peshawar Bar hotel was also injured in the firing.

The attacker was apprehended by police shortly after he was trying to flee the scene. The firing was a result of a dispute between Lal Sher and the accused. The accused managed to conceal and smuggle a pistol despite tight security at the entry points of the building.

The lawyers protested insufficient security and the firing incident in which senior lawyer was injured. They demanded foolproof security and strict checking of the outsiders entering the courts.

