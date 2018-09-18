Sindh unveils Rs1,144 bn budget for next nine months

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Monday presented the provincial budget for the period October-June 2018/2019 with budget outlay of Rs1,144 billion, showing deficit of Rs20.45 billion.

On the floor of the house, the chief minister said during the past tenure, his government presented the budget 2018/2019 for the first quarter (July-September) and asked the assembly to authorize expenditures for the said quarter. The chief minister presented the budget amid protest from assembly members belonging to the MQM-Pakistan, who were demanding an improvement in the law and order situation and water availability.

The total revenue receipts for the fiscal year were estimated at Rs1,124 billion as against estimations of total expenditures at Rs1,144.45 billion.The chief minister said the previous elected government had authorized funds amounting to Rs292.6 billion for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. “The total current revenue expenditure is Rs773.3 billion out of which Rs193.3 billion stands authorized. As against the current capital expenditure of Rs27.3 billion, Rs6.9 billion has already been authorized,” he added. For development side, Rs63 billion have already been authorized, he further informed the house. Murad said due to

shortfall in the federal transfers the provincial government had decided to cut the allocation for provincial annual development plan (ADP) by Rs24 billion from Rs252 billion to Rs228 billion for the current fiscal year. During the first quarter budget, the provincial government estimated the total development budget outlay during for 2018-2019 at Rs343.911 billion. Out of this Rs.252.00 billion was estimated for provincial ADP and Rs30.00 billion for district ADP schemes, Rs.46.895 billion from Foreign Projects Assistance (FPA and FERP) and Rs.15.017 billion by the federal government through PSDP schemes under the execution of Sindh government.

“Now the size of the provincial ADP for 2018-2019 is Rs228.00 billion out of which Rs5.00 billion will be diverted to district ADP which will be enhanced from Rs30.00 billion to Rs35.00 billion and Rs21.0 billion will be authorized for the new ADP schemes,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the decision to reduce the development plan was taken because the province is facing financial constraints in view of shortfall in federal transfers. “The provincial government is largely dependent on the federal government for its revenue receipts including revenue assignments, straight transfers and OZT grant, which constitute about 75 percent of the combined federal receipts and provincial tax and non-tax receipts,” he added.

The chief minister said the 9th NFC award is also awaited which is causing a huge economic loss to the provinces, especially Sindh because its revenue collection is much higher as compared to other provinces. He demanded the federal government to start deliberations of the commission soon so that further loss to our province could be avoided.

The chief minister lauded the performance of Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) for achieving collection target for fiscal year 2017/2018. “The SRB is now the largest authority to collect sales tax on services in Pakistan and it has registered 25 percent average growth in collection of sales tax in successive years since its inception. In 2017-18 the Sindh government collected a total of Rs100.290 billion in sales tax on services,” he added.

While explaining the objectives of the provincial government to be achieved through the budget, the chief minister said the focus of this budget is the optimal utilization of the resources to achieve our objectives of socio-economic development. “The Sindh government has planned to provide adequate infrastructure and services in social sectors like education, health, water supply and sanitation, food security, energy and infrastructure sectors,” he said and added it is also planned to introduce austerity measures in financial management to keep a check on the unproductive government expenditure. “There would be a reduction on purchase of new vehicles except for the operation vehicles for police and hospitals like ambulances, buses, police APC carriers, prison vans etc. The purchase of luxury items would also be kept under control,” he added.

Regarding allocation for the ongoing projects, the chief minister said an amount of Rs202 billion has been allocated for the on-going schemes during the 2018-2019 as compared to Rs151 billion in 2017-2018 which is an increase of 25 percent.

He explained that the government is engaged in development of policies, strategies and plans for key sectors which include; education, health, agriculture, water resources, energy, transport and communication, clean drinking water and safe disposal of sewage.

He said the government of Sindh has also planned to implement multi-million major projects to provide adequate infrastructure and services in social sectors like education, health and water supply and sanitation and also to build urban transport and communication, starting with introducing BRTS lines, like Orange line and Red line in Karachi. “It is believed that people of the province will benefit from these ongoing development initiatives to be completed in near future,” he added.