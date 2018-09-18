Police trace three-member gang involved in recent snatchings of official cars

Police officials inquiring into recent incidents of snatchings of government officials’ vehicles in the city claimed on Monday to have made a major breakthrough in the investigations.

The investigators have arrived at the conclusion that a same gang of car lifters is behind the recent snatchings of two government officials’ vehicles in Karachi.

On September 8, unidentified men snatched a black Toyota Corolla bearing government registration number JS-999 from a driver of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Khayaban-e-Bukhari in Defence Housing Authority. On the very next day, another car that was being used by Sindh Assembly secretary GM Omar Farooq was taken away from the Sachal locality.

As many as 34 incidents of the theft of government employees’ vehicles have been reported in the ongoing year so far.

After the recent car snatchings, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police carried out investigations to trace the suspects. The ACLC has established that a same gang was involved in the snatchings of the cars of the mayor and the assembly secretary.

“Our investigations have confirmed that a same gang of car lifters is behind the recent two snatchings,” claimed ACLC chief SSP Munir Shaikh, while talking to The News. “The gang comprises at least three members,” he added.

According to the SSP, the suspects have used a white Suzuki car in both the incidents. Two of them were clad in trousers and shirts while the other wore shalwar-kameez. The investigators have unearthed these facts with the help of statements recorded by witnesses as well as intelligence reports.

According to the investigators, a gang comprising people of Bhayo caste from Kashmore was involved in the earlier snatchings of government officials’ vehicles. However, the recent two car snatchings have been carried out by another gang.

“This gang comprises people of a different caste but we cannot disclose their details as we are close to [arresting] them,” SSP Shaikh explained.

According to ACLC officials, there is a possibility that more than two gangs are operating in the city and are involved in the theft of government officials’ vehicles.

The ACLC has also prepared a report in which it has analysed car-snatching trends in the city. According to the report, car lifters have been prioritising white Suzuki Swift and black Toyota Corolla cars. More than 141 cars were stolen in various parts of the city last month, most of which were Swift and Corolla, the report claims.

As per the ACLC record, a total of 34 official vehicles have been stolen so far in 2018, of which 19 were snatched from their drivers. As many as 42 government vehicles were stolen in 2017, of which 16 were snatched from drivers. The number of government vehicles stolen in 2016 was 21.

The report also reveals that no gang involved in the theft of government vehicles could be busted in 2016 and 2017. The police performance regarding the recovery of stolen cars also remained unsatisfactory as only six and 10 stolen government vehicles were recovered in 2016 and 2017 respectively.