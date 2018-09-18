Kamal expresses disappointment with PM’s Karachi visit

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal has expressed his disappointment with the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi, saying that he (Imran) could not “clear” answers on the issues of the city’s controversial population census and missing persons.

Addressing a public meeting at the party’s election office for NA-243 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday, Kamal said that Karachiites had pinned their hopes on Khan for the redressal of their issues. They, however, faced disappointment when the PM could not give any satisfactory response, the PSP chief added.

“People are sceptical whether Khan will make any efforts to resolve the issue of population census in which seven million people have been left uncounted,” he said. “And whether he will be able to bring missing persons back to their homes.”

Kamal termed the statement of PM on presenting a master plan for the metropolis a “joke”. He said that a comprehensive master plan was made by the then city government in 2007 which is approved legally. “There is no need for any other plan and the existing one should be implemented instead.”

He said that the powers should be devolved at the district and union councils level so that the people’s problem could be solved practically rather than mere pledges.

Kamal also expressed concerns over the PM’s announcement to award nationalities to Afghans born in Pakistan and said that there were hundreds of thousands of Biharis only in Orangi Town whose preceding generation was killed during Partition and the 1971 crisis, yet they were not recognised as Pakistanis.

He said that the PM should put his focus on these people and get them their due rights and make efforts to bring to Pakistan the 2.5 million others stranded in Bangladesh. “People were expecting that Khan would make some concrete efforts but he failed to make any.”