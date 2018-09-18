Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kamal expresses disappointment with PM’s Karachi visit

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal has expressed his disappointment with the maiden visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Karachi, saying that he (Imran) could not “clear” answers on the issues of the city’s controversial population census and missing persons.

Addressing a public meeting at the party’s election office for NA-243 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Monday, Kamal said that Karachiites had pinned their hopes on Khan for the redressal of their issues. They, however, faced disappointment when the PM could not give any satisfactory response, the PSP chief added.

“People are sceptical whether Khan will make any efforts to resolve the issue of population census in which seven million people have been left uncounted,” he said. “And whether he will be able to bring missing persons back to their homes.”

Kamal termed the statement of PM on presenting a master plan for the metropolis a “joke”. He said that a comprehensive master plan was made by the then city government in 2007 which is approved legally. “There is no need for any other plan and the existing one should be implemented instead.”

He said that the powers should be devolved at the district and union councils level so that the people’s problem could be solved practically rather than mere pledges.

Kamal also expressed concerns over the PM’s announcement to award nationalities to Afghans born in Pakistan and said that there were hundreds of thousands of Biharis only in Orangi Town whose preceding generation was killed during Partition and the 1971 crisis, yet they were not recognised as Pakistanis.

He said that the PM should put his focus on these people and get them their due rights and make efforts to bring to Pakistan the 2.5 million others stranded in Bangladesh. “People were expecting that Khan would make some concrete efforts but he failed to make any.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook