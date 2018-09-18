Sindh earmarks over Rs100bn for law and order

Allocating over Rs100 billion for law and order, Sindh’s chief executive said on Monday that his government’s main focus in the current financial year is to strengthen the police force by improving infrastructure, especially police stations, for which Rs640 million has been earmarked.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made the announcement during his speech in the provincial assembly, where he presented the budget of the Sindh administration for the remaining nine months of the fiscal year 2018-19. The total volume of the budget from October 2018 to June 2019 stands at Rs851.887 billion.

CM Shah said his topmost priority is law and order. “We have restored peace in Karachi and the rest of Sindh. Now we have to sustain it, and we shall make the necessary investment in human resources and physical assets to achieve this objective.”

However, he added, street crime has increased in the past couple of months, but his provincial government is making all-out efforts to eliminate it effectively.

The chief executive said the total budgetary allocation for the home department during 2018-19 is Rs102.483 billion, out of which Rs2 billion has been earmarked for development.

“We are committed to introducing reforms to make the police efficient, community-friendly and effective,” he said, adding that during his government’s previous tenure, they had started capacity-building of the police, training them at army centres and recruiting over 10,000 officials on merit.

He said Rs80 million has been allocated for enhancing the capacity of the investigation branch through the purchase of GSM locators and modern investigation kits.

For purchasing bulletproof jackets, helmets and arms and ammunition, Rs750 million has been earmarked, while Rs250 million has been allocated for reshaping the police along modern lines and for taking IT initiatives.

Education

To provide better quality of education, the sector’s non-development budget has been increased from Rs178.7 billion to Rs211 billion. For development, Rs24.4 billion has been allocated in the government’s Annual Development Programme (ADP), an increase from last year’s Rs17.1 billion.

The CM said his government has taken the initiative for the rehabilitation and expansion of 4,560 high-priority schools that have higher enrolment so that repairs can be made and missing facilities can be provided, ensuring space for over 550,000 additional students.

He said that 2,632 primary, elementary and high schools in all 29 districts of Sindh that have all the essential facilities would be brought into the system after their careful selection on merit.

He added that 106 high schools are under construction in seven districts of northern Sindh and five towns of Karachi to improve the quality of education and to promote girls’ education.

A total of 33 high schools have been completed, 23 of them have already been handed over to various education management organisations under the public-private partnership arrangement for 10 years to improve the quality of education in these schools.

With the assistance of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, 54 new buildings are being constructed for upgrading 54 girls’ primary schools to elementary schools in 12 districts of Sindh.

During 2017-18 the provincial government had established 21 English-medium schools and six comprehensive high schools in various districts that would be made operational by April 2019 under public-private partnership mode. Six more English-medium schools would be completed by June in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Khairpur, Dadu, Kambar-Shahdadkot and Ghotki.

Health

The non-development allocation for the health sector is Rs102.224 billion, while Rs12.5 billion has been earmarked for development. Shah said his focus would be on providing missing facilities at hospitals, especially at the tehsil and district level.

He said his government had provided Rs200 billion to the Jinnah Hospital’s Atomic Energy Medical Centre during the past two years for the purchase of two cobalt-60 radiotherapy units.

This year Rs78 million has been earmarked for the Patient Aid Foundation to carry out the annual repair and maintenance of two CyberKnife devices at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The provincial government is investing Rs18.271 billion for the upgrade, expansion and improvement of 17 district and tehsil headquarters hospitals and for the construction of 41 emergency-cum-trauma centres.

Fourteen district and tehsil headquarters hospitals and 41 emergency-cum-trauma centres would be completed and functionalised by June 30 next year. Work on district headquarters hospitals of Mithi, Kandhkot and Thatta would be expeditiously pursued.

To cater to the essential need of emergency cases, a trauma centre with an emergency operation theatre, two wards and allied facilities would also be established in Larkana’s Naudero town.

Jinnah Institute

The government established the first CyberKnife robotic surgery unit at the JPMC under the public-private partnership mode with the Patients Aid Foundation that has been operational since 2012.

The second CyberKnife unit would be operational by this December and would enhance the capacity of treating eight patients a day to 24 patients a day for free.

The government, in fifty-fifty collaboration with the Patients Aid Foundation, has also planned to establish the Jinnah Institute of Cancer & Research Centre (JIC&RC) for Rs6 billion, said the CM.

The first phase of this world-class project would have a 12-storey tower with six new therapy units and 320 beds, with the facilities to diagnose and treat all types of cancers for free under one roof, he added.

NICVD, SIUT

Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has become the world’s largest centre for angioplasties, said Shah, adding that through the sustained efforts of the government, the hospital is now providing expensive life-saving devices for free to poor patients.

He said the government has established NICVD satellite centres in Tando Muhammad Khan, Larkana, Hyderabad and Sehwan with modern and well-equipped cardiac facilities. Very soon three more NICVD centres would be made operational in Nawabshah, Khairpur and Mithi, he added.

The government has enhanced the grant for the NICVD from Rs5.76 billion to Rs8.87 billion for the current financial year. The provincial government is also providing a grant of Rs5.6 billion to the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) to sustain its services in Karachi and for its new initiatives in other cities.

Jinnah Hospital

The Sindh government is also constructing a well-equipped outpatient department (OPD) and surgical complex at the JPMC with the Patients Aid Foundation. The building of the hospital is near completion.

Inpatient and OPD sections would be completed by the end of the year. The two floors of the OPD are already operational since this May.

The estimated cost for the OPD and other departments comes to Rs1.4 billion, out of which the provincial government would contribute Rs1.1 billion in three years for the purchase of inpatient facilities and operation theatre equipment, and Rs100 million has already been released.

Last year Rs325 million was released for the purchase of medical equipment for eight OTs, the central sterile services department and laundry, while Rs750 million would be released this year for the timely completion of the project by 2019.

Malnutrition, stunting

Sindh is faced with the challenges of malnutrition and stunting, with 48 per cent of the province’s children suffering from stunting or chronic malnutrition, said the CM.

The Sindh government, in collaboration with its partners, has initiated a multi-sector plan of action that focuses on best international practices to combat malnutrition by adopting nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive interventions.

“We are allocating Rs4.27 billion in 2018-19, and the major departments responsible for this programme are health, agriculture, livestock & fisheries, local government and social welfare.”

Water, sanitation

Another high-priority area of the provincial government as stated by the chief executive is the provision of potable water and sanitation facilities to the people.

Some of the government initiatives in different districts of the province have focused on the construction of sewage treatment, filtration and reverse-osmosis plants to meet water shortage.

Poverty reduction

In 2009 the Sindh government had envisioned a union council-based poverty reduction programme that was initially implemented in Shikarpur and Kashmore districts with an allocation of Rs3.36 billion.

Its specific objectives were to reduce poverty, improve the quality of life of the poor and marginalised communities through social mobilisation, capacity development, asset creation, income generation and provision of low-cost houses. The programme was extended to Jacobabad and Tharparkar districts the following year for Rs2.009 billion.

CM Shah said the programme achieved great success in these four districts covering 157 UCs, by organising 343,084 households at community and village level, giving income-generation grants to 10,043 households and interest-free loans to 112,406 households.

Moreover, 9,072 shelter-less households were provided low-cost housing units, 124 water supply schemes rehabilitated, 34,211 people imparted vocational training, 114,328 households protected under micro-health insurance, 195 schools functionalised and 43 villages rehabilitated.

The programme was launched in Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Badin and Thatta districts last May for Rs4.916 billion. It currently covers 367 UCs under the expansion phase in which 34,372 households would be provided income-generating grants, 137,492 households interest-free loans as community investment fund, over 36,000 people vocational training and more than 9,600 shelter-less families low-cost houses.

The name of the programme has now been changed to Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP). The second phase of the PPRP is included in the ADP 2018-19 for Rs4 billion, with an allocation of Rs1 billion to cover 288 UCs of Ghotki, Sukkur, Naushehro Feroze, Benazirabad districts and rural UCs of Karachi and Hyderabad.

PA session adjourned

After the CM presented the provincial government’s budget, the PA sessions was adjourned until September 24.

When the session resumes, a general discussion on the budget would be held from September 24 to 28.

On September 29 the House is likely to approve the provincial budget for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

Earlier, when the PA’s special session was assembled with Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani in chair, the legislature offered Fateha for the late Kulsoom Nawaz, the security personnel who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism and for other deceased persons.

The newly returned MPAs Dr Seema Zia of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Shaheena Ashar of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, both elected on seats reserved for female lawmakers, took the oath of office.