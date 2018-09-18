Meezan Bank, Honda Atlas sign deal

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd to provide exclusive value-added services to its customers, a statement said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Meezan Bank will facilitate the provision of Shariah-compliant car financing solutions, while Atlas Honda will ensure priority delivery of Honda vehicles, as well as after-sales support services to the bank’s customers across Pakistan, it added.

Arshad Majeed, group head of consumer finance at Meezan Bank, said: “As a leader in Islamic car finance in the country, Meezan Bank aims at enhancing its product offering by actively working with reputed automobile manufacturers such as Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan to offer additional value-added services to its customers.”

“We are hopeful that this recent alliance will prove to be mutually beneficial for both the organisations and help reach a larger market,” he added.