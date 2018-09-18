Tue September 18, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

LCCI donates Rs10mln in dam fund

LAHORE: Executive Committee of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), headed by its President Malik Tahir Javaid, held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and donated Rs10 million to the PM Dam Fund, a statement said on Monday.

The LCCI president along with Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Vice President Zeeshan Khalil and Executive Committee members, presented the cheque of Rs 10 million to the prime minister, it added.

This zeal and courage is required to put the country on the rails of progress and prosperity, Khan said and welcomed the gesture shown by the LCCI. He described the ongoing water crisis as the biggest challenge being confronted by the country. If new water reservoirs are not built within seven years, the country would face a drought-like situation, he added.

No foreign country, he said, is willing to lend more loans for building dams because Pakistan is already overburdened by heavy foreign debts. “I have been briefed by government departments about the challenges being faced by the country on the economy and energy fronts, he said.

