Tue September 18, 2018
NBP president planted trees at University of Karachi

KARACHI: On the call of the government to make Pakistan green and to combat numerous environmental problems, Mr. Tariq Jamali, President (A) National Bank of Pakistan planted sapling at the University of Karachi, under its CSR program “Green Initiative.” The Bank will plant trees at various parts of the city and across Pakistan. 

NBP will plant over 1,000 trees at various sites of UOK to beautify the campus and improve environment. Tariq Jamali said that NBP, Tree plantation in a large scale is essential to avert pollution and to counter negative impact of climate change.

Tariq Jamali said that we need build industry-academia linkages as they are not well developed as our educational institutions rarely engage in such activities.

We need to tap into their alumni network or engage with industry. In line with the government NBP is making some serious attempts to reduce the gap between industry and academia. NBP plans to engage with universities more regularly.***

