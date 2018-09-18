Tue September 18, 2018
Business

JK
Jan Khaskheli
September 18, 2018

Environmental education tied to avoiding climate change

HYDERABAD: Creating awareness about climate change and other ecological issues by adding “environment” as a subject in the school curricula will go a long way in educating the young generation on the conservation because it was the only way out to avoid paying the price for natural calamities, experts said on Monday.

"We intend to see how existing syllabus should be reviewed and bring changes instead of adding to the burden of new books on children,” Nasir Panhwar of Center for Environment and Development (CEAD) said in his detailed presentation at a workshop.

The workshop titled "Exploring climate change and environmental aspects in Sindhi textbooks in primary classes" was jointly organised by Research and Development Foundation (RDF) and CEAD, in collaboration with Training Resource Centre (TRC) Hyderabad.

Sharing his longtime experiences from his work at International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) sometimes back, Panhwar said they had established environmental clubs at school level.

“The purpose was to motivate children in schools at grooming level as they need to know the importance of environment. It was successful model IUCN introduced.

Panhwar also emphahsised the role of educators as they could create awareness about all aspects of environment and emerging challenges.

"Pakistan is signatory of all world conventions and agreements but when the time comes for implementation we are unable to produce evidence to show the world," he said. He added that ‘climate change’ education was a must at school level and it was up to the people of the province as to how they could adapt living under these challenges.

He proposed to have multidisciplinary expertise, including fisheries, agriculture, and ecosystem to promote climate change education. “It is crucial to strengthening teachers’ awareness and transferring accurate knowledge and promoting critical thinking among children,” he said.

During the workshop conservationists, academia, educationists, and writers comprehensively the environment as subject in school curriculum, role of teachers and achievements, saying it is only way out to avoid paying cost of disaster.

Reports suggest that Sindh is vulnerable to frequent natural disasters, including devastating floods, cyclones and droughts, which cost losses amounting to billions in the recent past. These issues have forced the saner people to come together and discuss the way outs to see how the learning cadre at school level should be motivated to protect natural resources.

The speakers also suggest taking students close to nature and asking them about the importance of trees, wildlife species, and crops so they may become familiar with the ecosystem. The speakers realised that safe and sustainable school campuses should be established where physical learning can play important role to promote climate change education.

Schools should be water and energy efficient and children must use non-toxic water and breath good indoor air to avoid pollution. Idrees Jatoi, a focal person of Bureau of Curriculum, briefed about the books they have produced keeping in mind climate change education. He said it was not only Sindhi textbooks, overall subjects in English and Urdu languages had the similar problems. “Not only environment, but all emerging trends, including health, diseases, population and development, human rights education, peace and interfaith harmony should be made a part of the curricula,” Jatoi said.

In this regard, he said only students cannot take action effectively but teachers awareness, environment of school and structure itself contributes for awareness raising. Qalandar Shah Lakiari, former teacher of Sindh University and member of review committee of bureau of curriculum, said teachers should be motivated to give feedback about syllabus, while teaching in schools with response by students.

