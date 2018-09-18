OICCI proposes steps to increase tax revenue

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has proposed certain measures to broaden the tax base and increase revenue collection.

In a letter dated September 10, 2018 to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Jahanzaib Khan, the OICCI suggested that the board reviews 2016 Tax Reforms Commission (TRC) recommendations and implement revenue generating and revenue leakage measures.

“Going forward, a core team comprising FBR and TRC members will have to agree on the need and implementation plan for the rest of the TRC recommendations within next few months,” it said.

The OICCI also asked the FBR to get engaged with key stakeholders, including OICCI to go through in detail a more comprehensive review of the opportunities to strengthen the taxation system in the country.

The chamber suggested appropriate legislation to ensure that all income earners pay taxes equitably, including income from agriculture-related activities and all kinds of government and banks saving schemes. “Exemptions to the agriculture income should be withdrawn and agriculturists should file income tax returns and wealth statements.”

It should be made mandatory for all businesses to maintain books of account and taxes should be levied on ‘net income’ basis only; registration of all retail outlets and electronic cash registers should be made mandatory without any turnover thresholds, which gives rise to tax evasion, it said.

The FBR should get engaged with the representatives of small manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers and ensure their buy-in for introduction of these documentation measures so that the previous back-tracking on these actions is not repeated. The OICCI also recommended elimination of legally permissible parking lots for untaxed funds, introduction of accountability in tax administration, bringing illicit trade in the tax ambit and simplification of the complex system of determining the tax liability.