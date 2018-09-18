Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

OICCI proposes steps to increase tax revenue

KARACHI: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has proposed certain measures to broaden the tax base and increase revenue collection.

In a letter dated September 10, 2018 to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Jahanzaib Khan, the OICCI suggested that the board reviews 2016 Tax Reforms Commission (TRC) recommendations and implement revenue generating and revenue leakage measures.

“Going forward, a core team comprising FBR and TRC members will have to agree on the need and implementation plan for the rest of the TRC recommendations within next few months,” it said.

The OICCI also asked the FBR to get engaged with key stakeholders, including OICCI to go through in detail a more comprehensive review of the opportunities to strengthen the taxation system in the country.

The chamber suggested appropriate legislation to ensure that all income earners pay taxes equitably, including income from agriculture-related activities and all kinds of government and banks saving schemes. “Exemptions to the agriculture income should be withdrawn and agriculturists should file income tax returns and wealth statements.”

It should be made mandatory for all businesses to maintain books of account and taxes should be levied on ‘net income’ basis only; registration of all retail outlets and electronic cash registers should be made mandatory without any turnover thresholds, which gives rise to tax evasion, it said.

The FBR should get engaged with the representatives of small manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers and ensure their buy-in for introduction of these documentation measures so that the previous back-tracking on these actions is not repeated. The OICCI also recommended elimination of legally permissible parking lots for untaxed funds, introduction of accountability in tax administration, bringing illicit trade in the tax ambit and simplification of the complex system of determining the tax liability.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook