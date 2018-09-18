Copper falls

Beijing :Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 1.9 percent to $5,861.50 a tonne and stood at $5,895.50 a tonne as of 0704 GMT.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.4 percent at 47,930 yuan ($6,977.52) a tonne. Chinese copper import premiums are currently assessed at $96 a tonne, the highest since February 2016, as low prices tempt bargain-hunters, propping up demand for physical metal. Base metals prices fell sharply on Monday on reports that the United States may be about to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The tit-for-tat trade row between the world´s top two economies has left investors fearing that demand for industrial metals will soften.

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to impose the tariffs, which were first unveiled in July, as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday.