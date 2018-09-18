Cotton stable

Karachi: Slow trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rate stood unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rate intact at Rs8,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,788/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained firm at Rs8,360/maund and Rs8,959/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said the market remained depressed because of lower rates of the cotton yarn.

Karachi cotton market recorded 13 transactions of around 11,000 bales at the price of Rs8,200/maund to Rs8,350 /maund. Deals were reported from Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Khanewal, Arifwala, Hasilpur, Layyah, Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar and Fazilpur.