Dollar gains

SYDNEY: The dollar held above a recent 1-1/2 month trough against a basket of major currencies on Monday as investors awaited details on a new round of U.S. tariffs against China, which could further sour relations between the two giants.

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to announce new levies on China later in the day.

The tariff level will probably be about 10 percent, the Wall Street Journal reported, below the 25 percent the administration had said it was considering.

The WSJ also reported that China may decline to attend trade talks due next week as Beijing won´t negotiate "with a gun pointed to its head".

Currency moves were minor as investors awaited details whileliquidity was thin with Japan´s financial markets closed for a holiday.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies held at 94.911, well above Friday´s 94.359, which was the lowest since end-July. Against the yen, the dollar was last at 111.98 yen after climbing to 112.16 on Friday which was the highest since mid-July. Johanna Chua, Citi economist for Asian emerging markets, said in a note that it could prove "very negative" if new U.S.-China trade talks do not take place as these are "imperative to diffusion of trade tensions".