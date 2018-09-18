Rupee firm

The rupee ended steady against the dollar on Monday due to the lack of triggers in the currency market, traders said. The local currency closed unchanged at 124.24 against the greenback.

Traders said the market saw a lacklustre session during the day, amid routine dollar demand from importers. “We expect the rupee to maintain its current levels this week in the absence of triggers,” a trader said.

“The local unit; however, will see some downward movement, if the government goes to the IMF bailout to shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.”

In the open market, the rupee managed to post moderate gains against the greenback. It closed at 125.20 to the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 125.50.