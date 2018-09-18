Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wapda awards Mangla refurbishment contract

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Monday awarded a contract worth Rs1.68 billion for Mangla refurbishment project to a Chinese company.

Wapda signed the contract with China CMAC Engineering Company for Package-9 of Mangla refurbishment project, which includes up-gradation of switchyard.

Liang Xiaofang, business manager of China CMAC Engineering Company, and Wapda General Manager (Hydel) Development and Member (Power) Arshad Chaudhry signed the agreement. Wapda senior officers, representatives of the consultants, and the contractors were present on the occasion.

Wapda is implementing Mangla refurbishment project, located in Kashmir, with an approved PC-I cost of Rs52.224 billion. The project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla hydropower station to 1,310 megawatts from 1,000 megawatts.

The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages. As many as five other packages have already been awarded and the works are in progress. Mangla refurbishment project will be implemented in various phases, wherein the generating units will be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time.

Refurbishment of the first two units will be completed in 2019, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be completed by 2024. The United States Agency for International Development is providing $150 million as grant and French Development Agency is lending Euro 90 million for Mangla refurbishment project, while Wapda is arranging rest of the amount from its own resources.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook