Wapda awards Mangla refurbishment contract

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Monday awarded a contract worth Rs1.68 billion for Mangla refurbishment project to a Chinese company.

Wapda signed the contract with China CMAC Engineering Company for Package-9 of Mangla refurbishment project, which includes up-gradation of switchyard.

Liang Xiaofang, business manager of China CMAC Engineering Company, and Wapda General Manager (Hydel) Development and Member (Power) Arshad Chaudhry signed the agreement. Wapda senior officers, representatives of the consultants, and the contractors were present on the occasion.

Wapda is implementing Mangla refurbishment project, located in Kashmir, with an approved PC-I cost of Rs52.224 billion. The project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla hydropower station to 1,310 megawatts from 1,000 megawatts.

The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages. As many as five other packages have already been awarded and the works are in progress. Mangla refurbishment project will be implemented in various phases, wherein the generating units will be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time.

Refurbishment of the first two units will be completed in 2019, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be completed by 2024. The United States Agency for International Development is providing $150 million as grant and French Development Agency is lending Euro 90 million for Mangla refurbishment project, while Wapda is arranging rest of the amount from its own resources.