Tue September 18, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

NBP signals support to PM’s low-cost housing project

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Monday expressed readiness to support the government’s commitment to build five million low-cost housing units over the next five years, as the state-owned bank wants to expand its mortgage portfolio.

“NBP is already providing housing loans under Sibaan scheme and will also participate in the Prime Minister’s low-cost housing scheme,” Tariq Jamali, chief executive officer and president of NBP said.

Jamali told media at a meeting that the Prime Minister’s housing scheme would lead to increase in demand for home loans. Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a plan to build and provide five million affordable housing units to reduce shortfall of houses that surpassed 10 million.

NBP president further said the bank is focusing on bolstering its digital banking business. “We are investing in digital banking to facilitate the customers,” he added. “We want to increase lending to energy and agriculture sectors of the economy.”

Jamali said the bank has controlled bad loans due to its strong expense management strategy. NBP’s non-performing loans (NPL) amounted to Rs122.31 billion at the end of June 30, a 1.25 percent higher from December 31, 2017, according to the bank’s financials. NBP chief said the bank will invest in government papers as well as provide loans to private sector to support the economy.

“The bank is pursuing a strategy of improving its loan book through quality lending and effective post-disbursement monitoring to keep the NPL accretion at a minimal level.”  NBP’s gross advances rose 6.5 percent to Rs912.64 billion in the first six months of the current calendar year. Growth was mainly concentrated in domestic loan book. Islamic financing and loans to related assets amounted to Rs23.13 billion.

The bank’s investments increased 5.35 percent to Rs1.340 trillion during the first half. NBP’s investment portfolio includes zero risk treasury instruments and bonds, high dividend yield equities and other interest bearing financial instruments.

NBP aims to strengthening its industry position through enhanced market outreach, adding more to product range, deploying technologically advanced business model and alternative delivery channels, the bank’s said in a statement. NBP won the “Leading Partner Bank in Pakistan Award for 2018” in the Asian Development Bank’s annual Trade Finance Program (TFP) Awards. “This award was presented to the NBP for the highest number of transactions with TFP in Pakistan between July 2017 and June 2018.”

