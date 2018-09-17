Javed Malik condoles with Nawaz

LAHORE: President of Diplomatic Business Club, Ambassador Javed Malik met with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jaati Umrah and expressed his condolence on the demise Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif on Sunday, says a press release.

PM-N President Shahbaz Sharif and other members of Sharif family were also present on the occasion. Paying rich tributes to Kulsoom Nawaz, Javed Malik said that she was a very kind lady with warm personality and motherly affection. She was a pillar of support for her husband Nawaz Sharif and stood by him and the party through thick and thin. In his message Ambassador Javed Malik said that May Allah grant her a place in heaven and give patience to her family especially her husband Nawaz Sharif, the strength to bear this immense loss.