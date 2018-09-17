tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COAS arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Beijing on a three-day official visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter account that the COAS, during his visit, will interact with various Chinese leaders, including his counterpart.
