Mon September 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

KP CM concerned over prevalence of drugs in educational institutions

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Sunday that the government is taking steps to discourage child abuse. “We have concerns about the prevalence of ice drug in our educational institutions,” he added.

According to a KP government press release, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was talking to Shehzad Roy, National Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations on Drugs and Crime in Pakistan who called on him here.

Shehzad Roy brought the issue of drug prevalence into the notice of the chief minister. The chief minister assured to work on the lines identified and followed by the developed nations for quality education in the province. He said the quality would be the only yardstick in our whole educational reforms initiatives and there would be no compromise on it.

“We are aware of the weaknesses in education and we have already planned to overcome these weaknesses,” he added.

The chief minister said the government would create a concrete connectivity to overhaul the education system so it could compete against any educational system of international standards.

He said the government’s intervention at all stages would be visible. “We would vigorously follow to ensure the success of enrollment drive to bring out-of- school children to schools,” he added.

Mahmood Khan said: “We are aware of the resistance against the reforms but we are committed to strengthening and streamlining the educational system through innovative initiatives. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will continue to be the role model for the educational system reforms,” the chief minister added.

