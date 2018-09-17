One killed, eight injured in Balakot road accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and eight others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Satbanni area of Balakot on Sunday.

The jeep, on way to Balakot from Satbanni, went out of control in a sharp turn, skidded off the road and fell into the ravine. The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to the hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced Mohammad Faizan, 12, dead.

The injured including driver Noorul Islam, Mohammad Mudassir, Ziaul Haq and three women were referred to King Abdullah Hospital from Balakot where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

In another accident, which happened in the Kaghan valley an Iranian couple suffered serious injuries. Sajid Mehdi and his wife Zahra Syeda were on a recreation tour to Kaghan valley when their jeep collided with another vehicle. The couple was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Naran from where doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.