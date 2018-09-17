Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vice Chancellors voice concern over PHEC abolition reports

LAHORE: Vice-chancellors of Punjab public sector universities have voiced their concern over news reports and propaganda regarding the abolishment of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), saying that these reports are causing deep resentment among the academia in the province.

In a statement issued here Sunday, the vice-chancellors committee of Punjab public sector universities said that the commission needs to be further empowered and strengthened to improve the quality of education and research in the province.

The committee chairman, Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, said that the provincial universities cherished the existence of PHEC and the additional funding they were getting from the commission for foreign post-doctoral fellowships, faculty development training, split PhD programme, international travel grants, career counselling centres and indigenous post-doctoral programmes.

Prof Shah said that the VCs committee welcomed the statement of Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz that the government had no plans to abolish PHEC and hoped that this clarification by the minister would bury this propaganda against the commission once and for all.

The committee chairman said that they had high expectations from the new government for promotion of higher education in Pakistan, and support for the smooth and efficient running of the universities accordingly. He added that quality of education and autonomy of universities were interrelated.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'