Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI to prove popularity in by-elections: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab senior Minister and PTI provincial president Abdul Aleem Khan has said once again PTI is going to prove its popularity in the by-elections and people from all over the country would be voting for their national hero Imran Khan.

He added that present government has started to fulfill its promises and austerity and savings have been started from the top. He expressed this while talking a delegation of people from NA 129. Abdul Aleem Khan said instead of a number of engagements as senior minister he is still in touch with his constituency and soon will be visiting every union council. He assured that every problem would solve and genuine issues will be addressed in minimum possible time. Abdul Aleem Khan said in the 100 days’ plan concrete and solid steps are being proposed to bring revolutionary changes in the present system and he as senior minister is looking after this programme. He said especially in Health, Education and law and order sectors recommendations are being made keeping in view the ground realities and 70 years long issues to be resolved. Abdul Aleem Khan said that unfortunately past governments did nothing in the right direction and made the country under heavy debt. He expressed determination that Imran Khan has firm commitment to bring permanent changes and work has already been started in this regard.

Moreover, sons of Abdul Aleem Khan, Abdul Rehman Khan and Abdul Rafae Khan also visited 10 union councils of PP 158 and took part in the tree plantation campaign there. They also met a number of PTI workers and local leaders in the areas of Gulistan Colony, Baja Line, Basti Saidan Shah, Washing Line Area, Shadman and adjoining areas. They assured them on behalf of Abdul Aleem Khan to solve their day to day problems.

Abdul Rehman Khan and Abdul Rafae Khan called upon the young generation to take maximum part in tree plantation campaign and make the dream of Imran Khan a success for Green Pakistan. They also attended the local functions of PTI workers and assured them full cooperation in solving their issues.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'