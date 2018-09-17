PTI to prove popularity in by-elections: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab senior Minister and PTI provincial president Abdul Aleem Khan has said once again PTI is going to prove its popularity in the by-elections and people from all over the country would be voting for their national hero Imran Khan.

He added that present government has started to fulfill its promises and austerity and savings have been started from the top. He expressed this while talking a delegation of people from NA 129. Abdul Aleem Khan said instead of a number of engagements as senior minister he is still in touch with his constituency and soon will be visiting every union council. He assured that every problem would solve and genuine issues will be addressed in minimum possible time. Abdul Aleem Khan said in the 100 days’ plan concrete and solid steps are being proposed to bring revolutionary changes in the present system and he as senior minister is looking after this programme. He said especially in Health, Education and law and order sectors recommendations are being made keeping in view the ground realities and 70 years long issues to be resolved. Abdul Aleem Khan said that unfortunately past governments did nothing in the right direction and made the country under heavy debt. He expressed determination that Imran Khan has firm commitment to bring permanent changes and work has already been started in this regard.

Moreover, sons of Abdul Aleem Khan, Abdul Rehman Khan and Abdul Rafae Khan also visited 10 union councils of PP 158 and took part in the tree plantation campaign there. They also met a number of PTI workers and local leaders in the areas of Gulistan Colony, Baja Line, Basti Saidan Shah, Washing Line Area, Shadman and adjoining areas. They assured them on behalf of Abdul Aleem Khan to solve their day to day problems.

Abdul Rehman Khan and Abdul Rafae Khan called upon the young generation to take maximum part in tree plantation campaign and make the dream of Imran Khan a success for Green Pakistan. They also attended the local functions of PTI workers and assured them full cooperation in solving their issues.