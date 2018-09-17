Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

National

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia’s ambassador for women, girls visits Pakistan

Islamabad: Australia’s Ambassador for Women and Girls, Dr Sharman Stone, arrived in Pakistan here on Sunday for a three-day visit to exchange views on gender equality and the rights of women and girls.

"Australia has made gender equality a key objective of our foreign policy because we recognise the benefits that flow to whole communities from women's full and equal participation,” Dr Stone said.

“Gender equality is not only a basic human right, but also a fundamental basis for a peaceful, innovative, prosperous and inclusive world. It drives growth and creates jobs everywhere.” “I am excited to be here talking about such important issues with Pakistani friends at a time when both Australia and Pakistan are serving on the United Nations Human Rights Council, and flowing from Sustainable Development Goal no. 5 and our two countries’ commitments under the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women” Dr Stone said.

During her visit, Dr Stone will launch a A$6 million sexual and reproductive health program bringing family planning services to thousands of women living in areas bordering Afghanistan. “These services are critical to empowering women and reducing maternal and child mortality.

By helping women stay healthy, we help them participate equally in society, education and the economy,” Dr Stone said. Welcoming Dr Stone’s visit, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, stressed Australia’s long-term and high-level commitment to gender goals.

“In Pakistan, we are actively supporting gender equality, including efforts to end violence against women and girls,” Ms Adamson said. During her visit, Dr Stone will also launch a gender strategy for the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) in Pakistan.

She will meet with senior officials, including the Minister for Human Rights and the Foreign Secretary. As Ambassador for Women and Girls, Dr Stone promotes gender equality in Australia and internationally. Prior to her appointment as Ambassador in 2017, she had a distinguished 20-year career in the Australian Parliament.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'