Mon September 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Joint efforts needed for new Pakistan, says Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that joint efforts are needed for development of New Pakistan which will be independent, economically stable, developed and prosperous.

In his statement, the chief minister said that the vision of PM Imran Khan is the assurance of peaceful, bright and developed Pakistan, he shared and added that agenda of reforms are underway. He said he himself is monitoring headway of 100 days agenda. He assured that Pakistani people will soon feel a pleasant change and Punjab will play a vital role in the construction of New Pakistan.

we will try our best to make Pakistan economically self-sufficient for which we have to utilise all our energies. Provision of basic facilities to public and instant solution to their issues is the utmost priority of the government. Moreover, he said they are committed to bring the real interpretation of the dream of developed country and nation likewise main focus of the government is on establishing transparency and the rule of law in all sectors of life.

He said that sincere efforts are being made to ensure fair distribution of resources for resolving people’s issues. Our every action is dedicated to safeguard public interests. He said that reforms in education, health and other sectors are the preference of the PTI government and they have started implementing reforms agenda in the light of vision of PM Imran Khan. Strategy has been devised to bring the fruits of change to lower level as reforms in education, health, tourism and other sectors are inevitable for real change.

The chief minister expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Rawalpindi. While commiserating with the bereaved families, he directed to provide best medical treatment to the injured.

