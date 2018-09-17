Ex-MNA accuses NAB of political victimisation

PESHAWAR: Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Asma Alamgir said on Sunday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had subjected her to political victimisation in the last four years.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) former MNA filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the NAB's call-up notice, asking her to appear before the bureau on August 17 about the investigation into her assets.

The NAB issued call-up notice to Asma Alamgir on August 10 under Section 19 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 about the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. The NAB asked her for providing the details of her movable and immovable assets whether inland or abroad along with supporting documents and justification for its acquisition.

"The NAB also wants details of (year-wise) of rental income received from Zarak and Town-Tower Plaza's shops, offices and 16 shops at Jehangirabad Road, details of your share of income received from inherited and gifted agriculture land in Peshawar since 2005, ownership record of apartment at downtown Dubai or in case of hiring, rent agreement and all renewal of agreement and supporting documents and ownership record of office of M/S AAZB General Trading (LLC) at Dubai (UAE) along with supporting documents," the notice stated.

The NAB sought information about company's bank accounts statements at UAE, Biana agreements of houses and shops in Islamabad, details of private foreign visits along with expenses, details of educational expenses of children studied abroad.

However, Asma Alamgir has moved the PHC against the NAB's fresh call-up notice through a petition. In the petition, she claimed that the NAB had been harassing her in the name of investigation and politically victimising her and her family.

It was submitted in the petition that she had furnished several times the above information and the NAB has yet again issued call-up notice to her. She said that she had nothing to do with the Zarak and Town Tower Plaza's shops, offices and 16 shops at Jehangirabad Road as these were in the name of her husband.

Asma Alamgir said that NAB had mixed the assets of her and her husband in the case just to carry out their political victimisation. He had requested in the petition before the high court to stop the NAB from harassing and political victimisation and set aside the call-up notice. The court issued the notice to the NAB KP, directing it to submit reply before the next hearing into the questions raised in the petition.