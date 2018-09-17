Mon September 17, 2018
Top Story

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 17, 2018

Share

India may witness another partition: Union minister

ISLAMABAD: An Indian Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh has fired a fresh salvo, saying that India may witness another partition in 2047.

Pointing that India saw a partition on the basis of religion in 1947, the BJP leader said that the population has gone up from 33 crore to 135.7 crore in 72 years. Without naming any community but evidently towards Muslim community of India, the Union minister said that “the population explosion of divisive forces is dreadful.

According to Indian media reports taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh said that it would become impossible to even mention about India in the times of come. Making reference to the ongoing controversy over Article 35A of the Indian Constitution, which gives special status to Indian held Kashmir (IHK), the BJP leader tweeted in Hindi,

“The country was divided in 1947 on the basis of religion. A similar situation will happen in 2047. In 72 years, the population has gone up from 33 crore to 135.7 crore. The population explosion of divisive forces is dreadful. At present there is uproar over discussion on 35A. It will become impossible to even mention about Bharat in the times to come.”

