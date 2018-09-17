Mon September 17, 2018
Top Story

A
APP
September 17, 2018

Share

Hurriyat leaders condemn fresh killings in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyat leaders and organisations have strongly condemned the killings by Indian troops in Kulgam and Islamabad terming them the worst kind of state terrorism.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Mohammad Yasin Malik, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said: “From Handwara to Sopore and Bandipora to Srinagar, Qazi Gund and Kulgam, blood of Kashmiris is being spilled ruthlessly by trigger-happy Indian forces,” KMS reported.

Meanwhile, Malik expressed solidarity with the families of martyred youth and civilians including Gulzar Ahmad Padder, Faisal Ahmad Rather, Zahid Ahmad Mir, Masroor Molvi, Zahoor Ahmad Lone, Liaqat Ahmad, Furqan Ahmad and Rauf Ahmad Ganie.

A spokesman for Hurriyat forum, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement in Srinagar, paid tributes to the Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian troops during cordon-and-search operations.

He also condemned the killing of civilian, Rouf Ahmed of Anchidoora, Islamabad district who was killed in forces’ action on protestors. The spokesman for Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, in a statement, urged the international community to intervene in Kashmir and save the people from the onslaught of the Indian forces.

The Bar Association supported the strike call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership for Monday to protest against the killings. Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leaders comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for a complete shutdown on Monday against the killings.

The leadership in a joint statement in Srinagar extended their sympathies with the dozens of people critically injured during the protests at Qazigund in Kulgam, KMS reported. The JRL made a fervent appeal to the people to observe complete shutdown on Monday against turning Kashmir, especially South Kashmir into a battlefield.

The JRL said, “These young martyrs are sacrificing their present for our best future. “The stubbornness of India is the stumbling block in the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute through exercise of right to self-determination,” the JLR said.

“Much blood has flown in the rivers of Kashmir, it needs a human heart to end the bloodshed and allow the subjugated people of Kashmir to decide their own fate according to their free will,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the JRL expressed grave concern over the use of the summoning of political leaders and activists to police stations and Indian army camps. The leadership termed the action a mark of tyranny to suppress the voice of a popular movement for right to self-determination.

“The police personnel and the army intelligence agencies, as per reports from the political activists associated with the resistance movement, summon the persons to their camps which has caused panic and constant threat to their lives,” it said.

The JRL appealed to the UN and its Human Rights Council and all other recognised rights organisations to take cognizance of threat to the life of pro-resistance activists in the occupied territory.

