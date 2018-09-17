Mon September 17, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

AFP
September 17, 2018

Impressive Chelsea, Liverpool maintain lead

LONDON: Chelsea and Liverpool continue to throw down the gauntlet to Premier League champions Manchester City as all three were victorious on their return to Premier League action on Saturday.

Liverpool showed their credentials in targeting a first title since 1990 are for real and such was the Reds’ dominance the scoreline did not do Jurgen Klopp’s men justice in winning 2-1 at Tottenham.

Chelsea also made it five wins from as many games under Maurizio Sarri thanks to the brilliance of Eden Hazard, who scored a hat-trick in a convincing 4-1 win over Cardiff to edge ahead of Liverpool on goal difference.

City remain just two points back, though, and looked back to their best in tearing apart Fulham 3-0 thanks to goals from Leroy Sane, David Silva and Raheem Sterling.

Manchester United and Arsenal stay six points off the top after 2-1 wins at Watford and Newcastle respectively.

Liverpool’s first win away at Tottenham in four attempts for Klopp was another sign of the progress made under the German, particularly as they suffered a 4-1 thrashing at Wembley last season.

Spurs paid a heavy price for the absence of captain Hugo Lloris through injury as stand-in goalkeeper Michel Vorm flapped at a corner six minutes before the break and Georginio Wijnaldum looped a header over the line before Vorm could scramble clear.

Roberto Firmino tapped home a second nine minutes into the second-half and Liverpool should have added to their lead as Sadio Mane and Naby Keita were denied by Vorm.

However, the visitors had to see out a nervy final few seconds when Erik Lamela skillfully volleyed home from a narrow angle and Son Heung-min had a penalty appeal waived away with the final attack of the game.

City and Chelsea await in Liverpool’s next three league games and secured comfortable home victories to boost their own title chances.

Pep Guardiola started Leroy Sane for the first time this campaign and last season´s Premier League Young Player of the Year looked more like his old self as Fulham were put to the sword.

Sane tapped home Fernandinho’s inviting cross inside two minutes before Silva smashed his 50th Premier League goal and Sterling completed the rout.

“In the period he didn’t play, we never doubted Leroy’s quality,” said Guardiola.

“He is 22 and this little bit of up and down can sometimes happen at this age. But I’m delighted with his performance, a big compliment to him.”

Sarri is still to taste anything but victory in English football, but had a scare early on at home to Cardiff when Sol Bamba put the visitors in front at Stamford Bridge.

However, Cardiff’s failure to significantly strengthen over the summer means they are liable to being outclassed at this level and were undone by the brilliance of Hazard.

The Belgian scored twice in seven minutes to send Chelsea in ahead at half-time and completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Willian added a fourth.

United further eased the pressure on Jose Mourinho by ending Watford’s 100 percent record at Vicarage Road.

Two goals in three first-half minutes from Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling put the visitors in command.

