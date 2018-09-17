Lyon snatch point at nine-man Caen

PARIS: Ferland Mendy’s late equaliser salvaged Lyon a 2-2 draw at nine-man Caen on Saturday as their stuttering start to the Ligue 1 season continued.

Lyon, who finished third last term, visit Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday after picking up just seven points from the first five league games of the campaign.

“I am more than disappointed... I am very disappointed, very angry,” said Lyon coach Bruno Genesio.

“We managed to lead at half-time, which wasn’t a miracle, but wasn´t far off, but we weren’t able to further raise our level in the second half.”

Genesio’s men took the lead before half-time as Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba allowed a Nabil Fekir free-kick to sail into the middle of his net.

But Claudio Beauvue, who is on loan at Caen from Lyon, levelled early in the second half from the penalty spot, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Aleksander Djiku was sent off for a high tackle on Fekir in the 55th minute.

Caen continued to put Lyon under pressure despite their numerical disadvantage, and they forged ahead 17 minutes from time as Prince Oniangue nodded in Faycal Fajr’s free-kick.

Full-back Mendy cut inside to curl home another effort that Samba should have saved in the 88th minute to ensure that Lyon at least took a point from the Stade Michel d’Ornano.

Caen found themselves down to nine in the dying stages as defender Baissama Sankoh was red-carded for head-butting former Manchester United right-back Rafael, but they held on to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.