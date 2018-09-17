Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Sports

AFP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lyon snatch point at nine-man Caen

PARIS: Ferland Mendy’s late equaliser salvaged Lyon a 2-2 draw at nine-man Caen on Saturday as their stuttering start to the Ligue 1 season continued.

Lyon, who finished third last term, visit Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday after picking up just seven points from the first five league games of the campaign.

“I am more than disappointed... I am very disappointed, very angry,” said Lyon coach Bruno Genesio.

“We managed to lead at half-time, which wasn’t a miracle, but wasn´t far off, but we weren’t able to further raise our level in the second half.”

Genesio’s men took the lead before half-time as Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba allowed a Nabil Fekir free-kick to sail into the middle of his net.

But Claudio Beauvue, who is on loan at Caen from Lyon, levelled early in the second half from the penalty spot, before the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Aleksander Djiku was sent off for a high tackle on Fekir in the 55th minute.

Caen continued to put Lyon under pressure despite their numerical disadvantage, and they forged ahead 17 minutes from time as Prince Oniangue nodded in Faycal Fajr’s free-kick.

Full-back Mendy cut inside to curl home another effort that Samba should have saved in the 88th minute to ensure that Lyon at least took a point from the Stade Michel d’Ornano.

Caen found themselves down to nine in the dying stages as defender Baissama Sankoh was red-carded for head-butting former Manchester United right-back Rafael, but they held on to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC