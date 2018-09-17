Mon September 17, 2018
World

REUTERS
September 17, 2018

9 hurt in German police eviction of anti-coal protesters

BERLIN: Nine environmental activists were injured and 34 detained in an operation to evict protesters holed up in forest treehouses in a bid to block the expansion of an open-pit coal mine, police said Sunday.

Police officers have mobilised against fierce resistance since the middle of last week to clear the demonstrators from Hambach Forest near the border with Belgium and the Netherlands. Up to 4,000 police have been on the scene to remove 60 treehouses, some as high as 25 metres off the ground, housing dozens of protesters. The occupation began in 2012 and had until now been quietly tolerated. But local authorities have now ordered the woods to be cleared immediately, citing fire hazards.

The activists, who are protesting the expansion of energy giant RWE's open-pit lignite mine, one of Europe's largest, had called for a mass mobilisation by supporters to prevent the forest from being cleared.

The battle has intensified since RWE announced plans to clear half of the forest´s remaining 200 hectares (500 acres) from mid-October. RWE owns the forest and is legally allowed to cut down trees to access the brown coal, or lignite, in the ground during the annual logging season.

It says the clearing is necessary to ensure energy supply, including of nearby power plants in Germany´s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Activists oppose the use of the cheap but polluting fuel, and say the forest is home to protected species such as Bechstein´s bat and century-old beech and oak trees.

Their protest has taken on fresh urgency as Germany is charting an exit from coal energy to combat climate change. A government-appointed coal committee is due to announce an end date for the industry by the end of the year.

