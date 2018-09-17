China trains Pakistanis to work for its companies

BEIJING: China started a new move establishing vocational training workshops in Pakistan and other countries located along the route of Belt and Road to prepare local people to work for Chinese companies

Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that China will offer vocational training to young people.

The workshops are named after China's great craftsman and inventor Luban who lived 2,500 years ago. Tianjin's educational authority proposed the creation of the workshops, and they have been established in five countries along the route of Belt and Road Initiative, including Pakistan, Thailand, India, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

The workshops aim to provide vocational training to local personnel so they can work at Chinese enterprises. "The entire vocational education community in Tianjin is heartened, and we feel obliged to complete the project and make it successful," said Chu Jianwei, president of Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College.

About two months ago, China's fifth Luban Workshop was unveiled in Lahore under the joint efforts of the Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) of eastern Punjab Province to support the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Tianjin, a coastal metropolis near Beijing, has a national vocational education reform and innovation demonstration zone. A half-hour drive away from downtown Tianjin, the Haihe Education Park is located in the city's Jinnan district with 10 secondary and senior secondary vocational colleges. With the reputation of being the "Confucius Institute" of China's vocational education, the five established Luban Workshops have their origins in these colleges. -