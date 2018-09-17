Amir Liaquat not allowed to meet PM

ISLAMABAD: MNA Amir Liaquat learned the hard way that being punctual isn't always the best thing as he was turned away from the gate of the state guest house in Karachi on Sunday when he came to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PM is in Karachi for a one-day visit. The MNA wasn’t allowed to enter and said it was perhaps because he arrived five minutes early. However, he wasn’t allowed in even after waiting outside for more than five minutes. “I was called to be part of the meeting today,” said Amir Liaquat, referring to a meeting to be chaired by the PM at which a package is expected to be announced for Karachi. He said there was a security breach and people had found out the premier’s route and maybe due to this he was not being let in.

Talking to a private television channel, he said there will be a lot of “good” announcements made regarding the Karachi package at the meeting. He clarified, several times, that the package had been made by the PTI.