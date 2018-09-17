UAE team visits Bahria Town Karachi

KARACHI: A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited Bahria Town Karachi on Sunday.

The four-member delegation comprising editors of Daily Al-Bayan, Daily Gulf, reporter of Times and Director Conducting Officer visited Bahria Town and praised it projects. The delegation was warmly received on its arrival. The delegates visited different sites of the housing project which has helped promote Pakistan’s positive image.