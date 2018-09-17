Mon September 17, 2018
National

September 17, 2018

Moosavi accuses Trump of acting on Zionist agenda

ISLAMABAD: Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that Trump is acting upon the Zionist agenda of making a greater Israel for which Arabs and Ajams i.e (non-Arabs) are being indulged in conflicts, says a press release on Sunday.

He said, “Acting in accordance with the refusal of Imam Hussain (AS), Muslim countries must unite and stand firm against the colonial conspiracies. The guns of Islamic world must point towards the enemies rather than targeting each other. After falling prey to the American conspiracy, Muslim countries have stopped following the issues of Kashmir and Palestine. Zionists and colonial powers are on the same page to remove every impediment in the way of a greater Israel.”

“Love of Imam Hussain (AS) guarantees the intercession by the holy Prophet (PBUH) and his beloved daughter Hazrat Fatima Zahra (RA). Through the sacrifices of his own as well as his beloved family members and companions, Imam Hussain (AS) provided a new life to the barely surviving Islam,” he said this while talking to a delegation of Azadars led by TNFJ Lahore’s district President Maulana Asad Abbas Athar.

Moosavi noted that Trump has been opening new fronts one after another since he came into power as he associated Islam with terrorism by introducing the term of Islamic terrorism, enforced travel embargos on several Muslim countries, created differences among Arab nations, funded terrorists against the regimes of Syria and Libya, declared Pakistan and Iran as prime targets, termed Iran as the nexus of evil, stopped Pakistan’s financial assistance to demand to do more, and restarted military campaign in Afghanistan by dropping the mother of all bombs.

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

