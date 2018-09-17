India unleashing water aggression against Pakistan: Hashwani

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group Chairman and renowned businessmen Sadruddin Hashwani said the future wars will be fought over water, and Pakistan was also facing water aggression.

“India has targeted Pakistan for water aggression with constructing big and small dams on rivers flowing towards Pakistan while we have made controversial our water reservoirs projects due to which we were facing severe water shortage in the country and the water shortage crisis deepens day by day,” he said in an exclusive talk with The News/Jang on Sunday.

The Hashoo Group chairman said no one could differ with the observations of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar that if the situation of water shortage continues then our children would not get even a drop of water. “It was matter of concern that Pakistan was moving fast in the list of those countries which will face the severe water shortage in the coming years and will also face drought,” he said.

The Hashoo Group chairman said the perennial water and water reservoirs in Pakistan depleting due to climate changes, and it was imperative that national water policy implement in the light of decisions of the Council of Common Interest.

He said India was making all out efforts to turn Pakistan into barren land but now at time when the government and Judiciary was determined for the constructions of the dams in the country, so the government should talk all the provinces into confidence for reaching consensus on formulation of the national water policy. “If the timely action was not taken for reaching consensus on the national water policy then the country could face dangers and threats of water shortages in future,” he said.

He said the water security should be on the country’s top priority, and we should also give hopes and better future to our youth.

Hashoo Group Chairman Sadruddin Hashwani said the fact could not be ignored that around 46,000 small and big dams throughout the world that include 22,000 of China, 4000 of India’s while we were only making debate on one dam. “We should think like a nation and should unite on one point agenda to deal with the problem of the water shortage for the security and stability of our motherland,” he said.