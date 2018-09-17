Time magazine highlights dismal pay structure of American teachers

LAHORE: Not only is there a massive disparity in teacher salary levels across the United States, but what makes the situation even worse for these American academicians is the fact that they are unable to make both ends meet owing to what could easily be dubbed a dismal pay structure.

Talking of diversity in salaries, the “Forbes” magazine had reported in March 2018 that the state of Alaska has the highest average annual salary for teachers across the United States at $85,420, which is over twice the amount their colleagues make in lowest-ranked Oklahoma where the annual pay packet averages just $41,880. And now the prestigious “Time” magazine has highlighted low take-home salaries of American teachers, crumbling facilities at educational institutions and outdated textbooks, in its most recent September 2018 edition.

The September 13, 2018 Time magazine Cover Story written by reporter Katie Reilly includes heart-touching stories of 13 American teachers, who are financially struggling, and has discussed how wage stagnation has affected their day-to-day lives. For example, a 52-year old Kentucky state teacher, Hope Brown, can make $60 donating plasma from her blood cells twice in one week, and a little more if she sells some of her clothes at a consignment store. The “Time” reporter maintains that it is usually just enough to cover an electric bill or a car payment. Katie adds: “This financial juggling is now a part of her everyday life—something she never expected almost two decades ago when she earned a master’s degree in secondary education and became a high school history teacher. Brown often works from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. at her school in Versailles, Ky., then goes to a second job manning the metal detectors and wrangling rowdy guests at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. With her husband, she also runs a histo rical tour company for extra money.” Hope Brown is teaching for 16 years, and says she makes about $55,000 a year.

Not different is the financial situation of a 36-year old Los Angeles Community School teacher, Rosa Jimenez, who is a single mother, making about $73,400 a year. Rosa states in an interview to the “Time” magazine: “I was laid off three times because of budget cuts, and then rehired every time. I’m a single mother, making about $73,400 a year. My 10-year-old and I live in a one-bedroom apartment that costs $1,100 a month. We still share a bed. That’s what we do in order to make it work. But now that my daughter’s in fifth grade, people start talking about college and saving for that, and I have no idea how we’re going to do that. I don’t have $300 at the end of the month to put in a savings account. That’s just not happening. The cost of living is really high in Los Angeles, and we’re just getting by.”

She went on to say: “We don’t have enough paper. We don’t have enough ink for the copiers. We’re constantly told we’re out of markers, we’re out of crayons. Some of this is basic, but more and more as teachers, we’re asked to do this amazing curriculum and incorporate technology and do all of these things. But we’re not provided with the resources to do that. I usually end up spending up to $1000 every year on supplies for my classroom. And I have my own child who needs school supplies.”

Meanwhile, a 43-year old North Caroline teacher, NaShonda Cooke, says: “I have been teaching for almost 20 years. I’m a single mom, I make about $69,000 a year, and I still depend on my mom sometimes. It’s not about wanting a pay raise or extra income, it’s about wanting a livable wage. We just want the appropriate amount that helps us take care of our own bills, and be able to go to the doctor whenever we need to or take care of car maintenance. I’ve been running around with a crack in my windshield for three months because I can’t afford the more than $200 deductible on my car insurance. When I pay all my bills, there’s nothing left to put in savings. I’m terrified that I won’t have anything to put toward my eldest daughter’s college education.”

Cooke laments: “My youngest daughter has high-functioning autism, and for three years in a row, she went to a special day camp during the summer. But she didn’t go this summer. I can’t ask people every summer for money, for help, because even though they understand, as a mom, I feel defeated having to do that over and over again.

My oldest daughter was a part of Girl Scouts, but we had to cut that. We do things closer to home. I make sure my daughters go to their doctors and dentist appointments, but myself, if I can put it off, I put it off.”